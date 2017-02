LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle rear-ended another car near the Spaghetti Bowl Wednesday evening.



The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on northbound U.S. 95 south of Las Vegas Boulevard when the NHP vehicle rear-ended a Mercedes. The Mercedes was then moved into the left travel lane where it was struck by a Lexus.



No one was transported to the hospital.



The left lane was closed awaiting a tow truck.