Breaking news for June 7

KTNV Staff
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This is a roundup of all breaking news stories from around the Las Vegas valley for June 7, 2017.

7:18 A.M.

The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a report of a fire at 5986 Judson Aveune. The CCFD  responded a “high” level structural fire response sending four engines, one truck, one rescue, and two battalion chiefs which included resources from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Upon arrival,  personnel reported smoke and flame showing from a mobile home. Crews made an offensive attack and knocked the fire down in approximately 30 minutes.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top