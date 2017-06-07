This is a roundup of all breaking news stories from around the Las Vegas valley for June 7, 2017.

7:18 A.M.



The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a report of a fire at 5986 Judson Aveune. The CCFD responded a “high” level structural fire response sending four engines, one truck, one rescue, and two battalion chiefs which included resources from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire Department.



Upon arrival, personnel reported smoke and flame showing from a mobile home. Crews made an offensive attack and knocked the fire down in approximately 30 minutes.



The fire is under investigation.