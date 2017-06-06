This is a roundup of breaking news stories from around the Las Vegas valley for June 6, 2017.

3:50 P.M.

Two people, including an officer, was transported to the hospital after a crash involving a Las Vegas police marked vehicle around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of South Durango Drive and the 215 beltway on-ramp. The officer was transported as was an occupant in the other vehicle as a precaution. Injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

1 A.M.

A fire has destroyed the Zion United Methodist Church near Lake Mead & H Street. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. READ MORE.

12:30 A.M.

A handgun went off at Planet Hollywood when officers tried arresting two underage gamblers. No one was hurt. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody. READ MORE.

OVERNIGHT

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Coran Lane and Cypress Trail, which is in the area of Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard. The shooting happened at approximately 11:30 p.m.