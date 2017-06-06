This is a roundup of breaking news stories from around the Las Vegas valley for June 5, 2017.

6:30 P.M.

Seven people were transported to hospitals after a crash involving a RTC bus and a minivan near Las Vegas Boulevard and Pebble Road around 3:25 p.m. Three people from the minivan and four from the bus were hospitalized. Police said it's unknown whether there was any impairment and who is at fault at this point.

4:40 P.M.

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper has non-life threatening injuries in a crash in northern Nevada, five miles east of Dayton on U.S. 50. Another person has died as a result of the crash.

FATAL CRASH: US50/ approx 5 miles east of Dayton. NHP Trooper involved. WB blocked. EB open for both directions. More Details coming pic.twitter.com/9jYSwivYfC — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) June 5, 2017

UPDATE: US50 Crash E of Dayton 1 confirmed fatality on scene. NHP Trooper CareFlighted to Renown serious injuries but non life threatening — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) June 5, 2017

4 P.M.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover accident north of the Kingman Airport around 7:15 a.m. Monday where a 2001 Ford Expedition had rolled and the passenger had been ejected. The passenger, Daniel Norman, 35, of Kingman, was deceased at the scene. The driver, Amanda Collins, 39, of Kingman, suffered a fractured spinal cord. She was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to a medical facility in Las Vegas. Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts. Investigations determined they were traveling westbound on Pate Road at an estimated speed of 90 miles per hour when the vehicle began to fish tail, which caused the driver to lose control. The vehicle began traveling sideways when the vehicle hit the berm on the passenger’s side of the road and rolled one and one-half times. This investigation is ongoing.

9:45 A.M.

LVFD responded to a house fire at 1700 Bonita Avenue, near Spencer Street. There are no injuries reported but three adults have been displaced.

The fire is thought to have started in the attic. READ MORE.