This is a roundup of breaking news stories from around the Las Vegas valley for June 3, 2017.

10:45 P.M.

Four people were injured after an explosion near a pool at the South Boulevard Apartments on 10200 Giles Street. Firefighters found 3 people near the pool and a 4th victim in another part of the complex. All 4 victims were transported to an area hospital because of thermal burns and other injuries. It may have been some sort of barbecue that exploded. The cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

8:30 P.M.

North Las Vegas police say that one man is dead after an early morning shooting at a nightclub near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Pecos Road. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 3:45 a.m. The man had attacked a security guard and the guard shot the man to protect himself and patrons. He was transported to UMC in critical condition. This afternoon, the man died from his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.

12:09 P.M.

Police responded to a 6-vehicle crash near Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Road around 10:49 a.m. Early info indicates that a white 4-door sedan ran a red light at Charleston Boulevard, came in contact with a tour bus, then flipped and hit four other vehicles. The only injuries are from the occupants of the white sedan, who were an elderly couple. Their injuries are non-life threatening. Lane closures are in effect due to debris from the crash.