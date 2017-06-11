Breaking news for June 11

KTNV Staff

BELTRAN CATRINO

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This is a roundup of all the breaking news stories from around the Las Vegas valley for June 11, 2017.

10 A.M.

Las Vegas police are looking for 11-year-old Beltran Catrino. He was last seen on June 9 in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway. He is 4-feet 9-inches tall and 130 pounds. Call 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907 if you have seen the boy.

6:05 A.M.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials report that they received a call of shots fired on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near East Sahara Avenue and Joe W. Brown Drive.

Responding officers discovered a deceased individual lying outside.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting.

No word as to whether or not a suspect has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top