This is a roundup of all the breaking news stories from around the Las Vegas valley for June 11, 2017.
10 A.M.
Las Vegas police are looking for 11-year-old Beltran Catrino. He was last seen on June 9 in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway. He is 4-feet 9-inches tall and 130 pounds. Call 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907 if you have seen the boy.
6:05 A.M.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials report that they received a call of shots fired on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near East Sahara Avenue and Joe W. Brown Drive.
Responding officers discovered a deceased individual lying outside.
Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting.
No word as to whether or not a suspect has been taken into custody.