This is a roundup of all the breaking news stories from around the Las Vegas valley for June 10, 2017.

9 A.M.

At 7:16 a.m. the Clark County Fire Department responded to the Bay Bridge Apartments located at 5400 S. Maryland Parkway, near Hacienda Avenue. Multiple 911 calls were received reporting that a second story apartment was on fire.



Upon arrival firefighters found active fire on the balcony of a second floor apartment and began stretching attack lines to initiate an offensive fire attack. Crews also evacuated the surrounding apartments and checked for fire extension on the first floor and the attic space.



The fire on the balcony was quickly extinguished and it was determined that no extension occurred to other areas of the structure.



The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Investigation Division of the Clark County Fire Department. As of this time there were no occupants that were going to be displaced as a result of this incident and property management personnel were formulating a plan to begin repairs to the damaged areas.



There are no reports of injuries to occupants of the building or responders. Damage estimates are expected to be around $10,000.