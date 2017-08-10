This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for August 7, 2017.

7:05 P.M.

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after a cooking fire at 1825 Lewis Avenue, near Bruce and Fremont streets. There was no extension of the fire.

F3H 1825 Lewis Ave Hidden Village Apts pot on stove fire - OUT, no extension, 1 smoke inhalation victim being treated, E4/R4 wii handle >>> pic.twitter.com/xWuX6i6N69 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 8, 2017

2>>>> all other units cancelled. Getting smoke out of apt. PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 8, 2017

9:20 A.M.

Las Vegas police officers are investigating a call near the valet area at the Rio hotel-casino.



A black male suspect in his late 20s was seen hitting a female victim, then pulling her hair and throwing her into a white 4-door car with out-of-state license plates. The car was last seen driving south on Dean Martin Drive.

UPDATE AUG. 9: According to police, Johnathan Harrison was arrested in the incident. The arrest report says he attacked his girlfriend inside the car after an argument over money she had in her purse. Police said he smashed a glass over her head and punched her more than 20 times before forcing her back into the car when she tried to run away.

6:30 A.M.

Reports of a possible robbery near 7th Street and Ogden Avenue. Police are on the scene and several people have been detained.

5:30 A.M.

There is police activity on the Las Vegas Strip near Flamingo Road. There are unconfirmed reports of gunshots. There may have been an argument between 2 groups of people that resulted in shots being fired. It is not known if anyone was injured.