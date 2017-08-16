This is a roundup of all the breaking news in the Las Vegas valley for August 16, 2017.

7:35 A.M.

Serious crash reported near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. Police can be seen redirecting eastbound traffic.

6 A.M.

Police are searching for a robbery suspect near Farm Road and Durango Drive. The suspect reportedly entered a business and attacked a slot machine with a crowbar. The suspect was able to steal about $900.

