Breaking news for August 16, 2017

KTNV Staff
6:32 AM, Aug 16, 2017
3 hours ago

This is a roundup of all the breaking news in the Las Vegas valley for August 16, 2017.

7:35 A.M.

Serious crash reported near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. Police can be seen redirecting eastbound traffic.

6 A.M.

 

Police are searching for a robbery suspect near Farm Road and Durango Drive. The suspect reportedly entered a business and attacked a slot machine with a crowbar. The suspect was able to steal about $900.

 

 

 

-------------------------------------------------------

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top