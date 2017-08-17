This is a roundup of all the breaking news in the Las Vegas valley for August 17, 2017.

5 A.M.



A crash on southbound Interstate 15 north of Sahara has resulted in traffic delays to the Spaghetti Bowl.

Crash on southbound 15, just north of Sahara causing a big #traffic jam all the way through the Spaghetti Bowl #GMLV pic.twitter.com/gRojlj3qXs — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) August 17, 2017

3:30 A.M.



2 people were arrested after shots were fired early this morning. It happened near Harrah's Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. No one was injured.

Shooting on the strip. No one was hurt. Two people are in custody. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/8ExeHKdQFt — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) August 17, 2017

2 A.M.



There was a small fire in an apartment near Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway. 2 people were displaced. No one was injured.

