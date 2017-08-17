Breaking news for August 17, 2017

KTNV Staff
4:51 AM, Aug 17, 2017
44 mins ago

This is a roundup of all the breaking news in the Las Vegas valley for August 17, 2017.

5 A.M.

A crash on southbound Interstate 15 north of Sahara has resulted in traffic delays to the Spaghetti Bowl.

3:30 A.M.

2 people were arrested after shots were fired early this morning. It happened near Harrah's Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. No one was injured.

 

2 A.M.

There was a small fire in an apartment near Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway. 2 people were displaced. No one was injured.

 

-------------------------------------------------------

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top