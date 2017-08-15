This is a roundup of all the breaking news in the Las Vegas valley for August 15, 2017.

6 A.M.

Police find man lying in middle of street near Harmon Avenue and Wynn Road. It appears that a man was hit by a vehicle which left the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

2 A.M.



Clark County Fire Department responded to a mobile home on fire at 3755 N. Nellis Blvd. just before 2 a.m.The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was inside the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

