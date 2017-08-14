This is a roundup of all the breaking news in the Las Vegas valley for August 14, 2017.

8 A.M.

Firefighters say that a person who was passing by the fire earlier this morning called 911 and alerted the residents to the fire by throwing rocks at a window. Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the balcony area of a condo at the Wells Condominium complex on the corner of Durango and Alta drives when firefighters arrived. 2 adults live in the condo. The couple told fire investigators they had been outside smoking on the patio before going to bed. 2 people in a condo below were also displaced because of the fire.

4 A.M.

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire near Durango and Alta drives.

UPDATE: TOC: 3:02AM Indian Wells Apts S Durango Dr / W Alta Ave, fire is OUT, hitting hotspots, cause U/I , no inj's PIO1 pic.twitter.com/YirYNfm14F — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 14, 2017

UPDATE: 8432 Indian Bluff St, Indian Wells CONDOS, 8 unit 2-sto wood frame/stucco bldg, upstrs unit gutted, dnstr unit water dmg, >>> pic.twitter.com/xmCgB6H3AK — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 14, 2017

