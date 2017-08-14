Breaking news for August 14, 2017

KTNV Staff
4:16 AM, Aug 14, 2017
8:11 AM, Aug 14, 2017

People who noticed a condo on fire near Alta and Durango are being credited for saving the residents' lives after they threw rocks at a window to wake up the people inside.

KTNV

FIRE NEAR DURANGO AND ALTA

This is a roundup of all the breaking news in the Las Vegas valley for August 14, 2017.

8 A.M.

Firefighters say that a person who was passing by the fire earlier this morning called 911 and alerted the residents to the fire by throwing rocks at a window. Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the balcony area of a condo at the Wells Condominium complex on the corner of Durango and Alta drives when firefighters arrived. 2 adults live in the condo. The couple told fire investigators they had been outside smoking on the patio before going to bed. 2 people in a condo below were also displaced because of the fire.

4 A.M.

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire near Durango  and Alta drives.

 

 

 

 

 

