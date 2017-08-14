8:38 P.M.

Las Vegas police report a critical injury collision happened at 8:38 p.m. at East Charleston Boulevard and South Eastern Avenue. Expect delays and avoid the area while the investigation takes place.

8:06 P.M.

Las Vegas police report that a homeless man was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk at 5198 Boulder Highway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound. He was transported to Sunrise Trauma in unknown condition.

3:33 P.M.

Five adults and three children were displaced after an apartment complex fire at 517 North 28th Street. The fire happened around 2:35 p.m. No injuries were reported.

1:10 P.M.

Firefighters put out a shed fire next to a homeless camp near Commerce Street and Imperial Avenue. No injuries were reported.

-------------------------------------------------------

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages