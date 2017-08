6 P.M.

Mom Kimberly Bautista, 20 and her two daughters, 2-year-old Evelyn Napoles and 8-month-old Yaretzi Bautista, were found in good health in Kingman, Arizona, North Las Vegas police confirmed around 6 p.m. Aug. 12. They had last been seen on Aug. 5.

12:20 P.M.



A sign caught fire outside Miracle Foot Spa in the 4100 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Flamingo Road. A bystander grabbed a fire extinguisher and was about to put out the flames.

