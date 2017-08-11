3 P.M.



A fire destroyed a vacant home on Salt Lake Street, near Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas. There was minor damage to adjacent homes. No injuries were reported.

#NLVFD went to a house fire near Salt Lake/Cartier intersec. Vacant single-story home complete loss, minor damage to adjacent homes. 1 of 2 — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFirePIO) August 11, 2017

#NLVFD Salt lake/Cartier House fire at 2:57 PM, extinguished within 15 minutes. No injuries to report, under investigation. 2 of 2 — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFirePIO) August 11, 2017

10:34 A.M.



The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 5842 Stoneborough Street, near Russell Road and Durango Drive. Upon arrival, personnel reported a single-story house with fire and smoke coming from the attic. Crews made an offensive attack and had the fire knocked down in approximately 20 minutes. The fire is under investigation. One patient was treated with unknown injuries at the scene. American Red Cross was requested to assist with one adult who was displaced as a result of the incident. Damages have not been estimated.

5:30 A.M.

A female was found with her throat slashed at 1500 East Karen Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.



The female was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Detectives and crime scene analyst are on their way to the scene and the suspect is still at large.

