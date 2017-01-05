New Nevada Supreme Court judge to be sworn in Jan. 9

Newly-appointed Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia S. Stiglich will take the official oath of office during her investiture at 3 p.m. on Jan 9 in the Nevada State Library and Archives Building in Carson City.



The Investiture will occur during a special session of the Nevada Supreme Court. Chief Justice Michael A. Cherry will provide opening and closing remarks and will administer the oath of office to the Court’s new colleague.



Governor Bryan Sandoval and former U.S. Senator Richard Bryan will address the expected crowd of about 200 people. Second Judicial District Court Chief Judge Patrick Flanagan will also make remarks. The invocation will be offered by Zelalem Bogale and a benediction will be given by S. Timothy Summers.



Governor Sandoval appointed Justice Stiglich from her seat on the Second Judicial District Court to the Supreme Court on Nov. 10, 2016.



Justice Stiglich earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance, from University of California, Berkeley. She earned a Juris Doctorate from University of California, Hastings College of Law.