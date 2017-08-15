New deal provides health care coverage for rural Nevada

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (AP) - Gov. Brian Sandoval has announced a deal with a Missouri-based company to make sure health insurance is available to 8,000 rural Nevadans who faced the loss of their coverage after Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield pulled out of the state's health care exchange.



The governor said Tuesday the agreement with Centene Corp. will help ensure coverage is available to all Nevadans.



Centene will operate in Nevada as SilverSummit through the Silver State Healthcare Insurance Exchange.



Sandoval says it will provide statewide coverage, including 14 rural counties where many residents would have had no health care options at all next year.



Anthem cited concerns about the uncertainty of the Affordable Health Care Act when it announced in June it would serve only Nevada's three biggest counties, then said last week it was pulling out of those as well.