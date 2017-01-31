Nevada's Hardest Hit Fund launching new programs

The Nevada's Hardest Hit Fund is launching new programs to help struggling homeowners.



Contact 13 exposed the fund as part of a nationwide report showing how those who needed help the most were often denied.



Now the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation says it's partnering with the Treasury Department to deliver $80 million in help.



The goal of these programs is to stabilize neighborhoods by helping prevent avoidable foreclosures and keeping homeowners in their residences.