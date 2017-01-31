Nevada's Hardest Hit Fund launching new programs

KTNV Staff
5:33 PM, Jan 30, 2017

Contact 13 exposed the fund as part of a nationwide report showing how those who needed help the most were often denied.

The Nevada's Hardest Hit Fund is launching new programs to help struggling homeowners.

Now the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation says it's partnering with the Treasury Department to deliver $80 million in help.

The goal of these programs is to stabilize neighborhoods by helping prevent avoidable foreclosures and keeping homeowners in their residences.

