Nevada woman sentenced to 20 years for DUI crash

A northern Nevada woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for driving under the influence and severely injuring two people in a 2014 crash.

Nicole Cote of Sun Valley was sentenced Tuesday in Washoe County District Court and will serve a minimum of five years in prison before becoming eligible to parole.

The Washoe County District Attorney's Offices says the driver of the vehicle Cote hit had seven broken ribs, three broken vertebrae, a lacerated kidney and a punctured lung, and his passenger had a traumatic brain injury that put him in a month-long coma.

Prosecutors say the 24-year-old showed little remorse for the December 2014 crash and expressed concern about her new car when she called 911 after the wreck.

