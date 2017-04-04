Nevada ranks amongst worst states for millennials

Millennials, between ages 18-35, now comprise the largest generational classification in the United States.

They may have a bad reputation but millennials steer pop culture and every brand in the world caters to their demographic. The question is, where are these trendsetters settling down and what states cater to their demographic?

In WalletHub's list of best & worst states for millennials, Nevada ranks in the bottom 20% (44/51). In fact, the state is ranked 48th in millennials with health coverage, 44th in Millennial homeowners, and 38th in unemployment.

In its best rankings, Nevada is middle of the pack. It ranks 23rd in percentage of millennials living with their parents, 25th in average monthly earnings, and 28th in housing costs.

North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa sit atop the list of best states for millennials, while Mew Mexico, Alabama, West Virginia, and Mississippi rank as the worst.