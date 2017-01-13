Nevada unveils TV, radio campaign to combat human trafficking

The state is making strides to combat human trafficking with a TV and radio campaign.



Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt, along with the Nevada Broadcasters Association, unveiled a series of television and radio Non-Commercial Sustaining Announcements aimed at promoting awareness about human trafficking and the funds available for victims of this crime in Nevada. The announcements will appear in both English and Spanish.



The campaign is running during January, which is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.



In 2013, Assembly Bill 311 was passed authorizing the Department of Health and Human Services to create a contingency account to allocate money to nonprofit corporations and agencies benefitting victims of human trafficking. The account is entirely donation based and helps Nevada’s victims in emergency situations such as temporary housing or transportation costs.



Since taking office, Laxalt has co-hosted two benefit dinners supporting victims of human trafficking that have raised more than $76,000 in funds for the contingency account.