Nevada is the 6th least educated state in the U.S., according to a new study from WalletHub

The study ranked each state on a total of 11 key metrics, including "percentage of adults age 25+ with at least a high school diploma," "average university quality," and "gender gap in educational attainment."

Here's how Nevada ranks in each of the following categories:

41st – Percentage of High-School Diploma Holders

37th – Percentage of Associate's Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

45th – Percentage of Bachelor’s Degree Holders

45th – Percentage of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders

46th – Average University Quality

38th – Gender Gap in Educational Attainment

The study showed a correlation between education and income levels. In general, states with a higher income level have a better educated populace.

Massachusetts was considered the most educated state because of its high percentage of college educated citizens. West Virginia came in last due to its poor education quality and low educational attainment.