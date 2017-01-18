Nevada is the 5th worst state to raise a family, according to a recent study from WalletHub

The study evaluated all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 40 key metrics of family-friendliness.

Nevada came in 49th for affordable child care, 49th for violent crime rate, 49th in unemployment, 39th in median family salary (adjusted for cost of living), and 50th in household divorces.

New Mexico was named the worst state to raise a family for scoring low marks in education, child care, affordability, and socioeconomics. North Dakota, on the other hand, was considered the best for its affordable housing, high family salaries, and low divorce rates.