Nevada gun background check expansion hits roadblock

Officials say Nevada won't be able to implement a ballot measure that narrowly passed a statewide vote and calls for background checks on more gun sales and transfers.

Question 1 called for FBI background checks on private party gun sales and passed by less than 1 percentage point in November. But the FBI informed the state this month that it wants Nevada to conduct the checks itself because the state databases are more comprehensive.

The Nevada Attorney General's Office released an opinion Wednesday saying the ballot measure doesn't give state agencies the authority to conduct the checks.

Proponents of background checks didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on how they would proceed.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval vetoed a bill in 2013 that would have imposed similar background checks.

