Nevada AG warns of deceptive tobacco settlement advertising

Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt is warning residents of a recent set of deceptive advertisements related to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.



These advertisements mislead consumers into believing they are eligible to receive tobacco settlement money.



The online advertisements lead consumers to believe that they can claim thousands of dollars per month from the tobacco settlement through a special program. The advertisement, which promises a tax-free portion of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, misleads consumers into believing they are eligible for guaranteed money backed by the government.



The advertisements emphasize claiming and receiving these funds, when in reality, at the end of the advertisement, consumers are prompted to purchase a subscription in order to learn more about how to receive these funds. Once a subscription is paid for by credit card, it may be difficult to cancel. Settlement funds obtained through the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement are not available to individual Nevadans.



In 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was signed by the four largest U.S. tobacco companies, 46 states, five territories and the District of Columbia. The settlement resolved several lawsuits against the tobacco industry for tobacco-related health care costs.



While the settlement monies were used for various purposes amongst the states, the Nevada Legislature allocated a portion of the money towards the Millennium Scholarship, which provides Nevadans with scholarships for local universities. Additional funds were allocated towards Fund for a Healthy Nevada.



For additional assistance, call the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at 1-877-FTC-HELP or visit the FTC online here. For more information on the Tobacco Master Settlement, call 702-486-3132 and select option 4.