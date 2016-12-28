Neighbors: Reckless drivers terrorize east Las Vegas community

It’s like a scene out of the movie “The Fast and the Furious" -- reckless drivers terrorizing a northeast valley community.

In one instance the driver of a pickup truck revved the engine and drove in circles at the intersection of Charleston Avenue and Fogg Street.

“People are doing donuts, doing burnouts,” says Jaime Hamilton, a homeowner.

Tires screeched in a frenzy of smoke and piercing noise, day and night.

“After school, 3 o’clock on the morning, weekends, it doesn’t matter,” Hamilton says.

The drivers leave behind tread marks that look like alien crop circles.

Hamilton says it’s driving her and her neighbors out of their minds.

“It’s waking me up in the middle of the night. It’s making my dogs go crazy,” Hamilton says.

Hamilton is the mom of a young daughter. She worries one day one of these drivers will do some real damage.

“Kids walking to and from school. Some day, somebody’s gonna get hurt or killed,” Hamilton says.

13 Action News spotted skid marks at nearby intersections, even in the parking lot of a school.

Chris Maez, the father of two kids, says drivers speed through the area, putting kids at risk.

“They bottom out. Sparks fly and everything. People just come through here flying,” Maez says. “Super dangerous.”

Hamilton says she hasn’t complained to police yet. She’ll make it a point to tell police now so they can crack down.

“I definitely will be at the next meeting,” Hamilton says.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told 13 Action News if this is happening in your neighborhood, go to one of the community meetings held the first Tuesday of each month. A captain or lieutenant usually attends the meetings.

Also, contact your local precinct as the problem is happening. If cops don’t know about it, they can’t do anything about it.

