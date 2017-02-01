Zookeepers recapture missing bobcat at DC zoo

Current
A bobcat that has been missing from a Washington, D.C. zoo for more than 48 hours has finally been located.
According to WRC-TV, the Ollie the bobcat was found on the grounds of the National Zoo.
Earlier on Wednesday, the zoo had called off the search for the bobcat, saying the zoo needed to deal with with day-to-day duties.
Ollie's escape prompted 13 nearby schools to cancel outdoor recess on Tuesday. The zoo had also received numerous reports that the bobcat had been spotted prowling the streets of D.C. neighborhoods.
Female bobcat Ollie found on Zoo property. Facebook Live broadcast @ 5pm press con https://t.co/XCJPq5wsn3 @FONZNationalZoo @smithsonian pic.twitter.com/jqIYMxSVXE— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) February 1, 2017
The 7-year-old escaped from her enclosure between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Zookeepers speculate that Ollie escaped from a small 5 inch by 5 inch hole in the cage that has since been repaired.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.
