Yummy birthday freebies you won't want to miss

Baja Fresh
For a free birthday burrito, join Club Baja.
Baskin-Robbins
Sign up for the Baskin-Robbins Birthday Club and receive free ice cream on your birthday!
Benihana
Register for Benihana’s Chef’s Table Club to receive a complimentary $30 gift certificate for your birthday meal with purchase of a second adult entree.
Black Angus
Join the Black Angus Prime Club for a free steak dinner with the purchase of a second adult entree.
Denny's
Register for Denny's Reward Program and get a free Grand Slam breakfast on your birthday when you bring ID or proof of birth date.
Dunkin' Donuts
Receive a free beverage at Dunkin' Donuts! Just enroll in DD Perks to get your coupon.
Einstein Bros Bagels
Join the Shmear Society to get a free bagel & shmear with purchase for signing up and receive a free egg sandwich for your birthday!
El Torito
Sign up for El Torito's E-Club to receive a coupon for a free meal with the purchase of another entree.
Krispy Kreme
Register for Krispy Kreme Rewards and get a free welcome Original Glazed© doughnut and another one on your birthday!
Red Robin
Sign up for the Red Robin Royalty program and take your pick from one of its 24 gourmet burgers.
Keurig is teaming up with the company behind Budweiser to create an in-home booze machine.
A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Bonanza High School graduate and Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant has tied the knot.
Throwing a snowball in Provo, Utah is considered a misdemeanor if you hit another person or their property.
It was supposed to be a walk between grandmother, grandson and dog. But it turned into a bobcat attack.
A Texas woman named Betsy Ayala got revenge on her cheating husband by losing a large amount of weight. Her story is now going viral.