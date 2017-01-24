Current
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 51°
LO: 41°
HI: 50°
LO: 37°
HI: 52°
LO: 33°
Mostly clear
HI: 51°
LO: 41°
HI: 50°
LO: 37°
HI: 52°
LO: 33°
(WXYZ) - A woman attacked outside a Detroit animal shelter says she's still in shock, and partially captured the attack on cell phone video.
"I couldn't believe they did that" says Celestine Lim. "They knew they were being filmed" she adds.
The attack happened Saturday at about 4 pm, near the Detroit and Hamtramck border. Just prior, Lim had been looking for the owner of a wandering dog outside the nearby shelter.
Police arrived quickly and are currently investigating.
Lim, an animal activist says she believes those behind the attack are from the nearby neighborhood. Thankfully, the 54-year-old woman was not seriously injured.
The latest on the Supreme Court's decision against hearing an appeal from the family on TV's "Sister Wives" challenging…
70-year-old Gary Fryer, a student at Arkansas Tech University, wanted to join a fraternity.
Scientists in California have named a newly discovered moth species after President-elect Donald Trump, saying the white and yellow scales on…
A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.
Madame Tussauds in London has revealed a wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump.
A young boy in New Hampshire was badly injured after he tried to recreate a stunt that he saw on YouTube.