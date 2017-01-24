Woman allegedly beats, lights man on fire in Ohio Denny's restaurant

Current
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 51°
LO: 42°
HI: 50°
LO: 37°
HI: 50°
LO: 34°
Mostly clear
HI: 51°
LO: 42°
HI: 50°
LO: 37°
HI: 50°
LO: 34°
AMHERST, Ohio - A woman is in jail after allegedly beating a man and lighting him on fire inside of a Denny's restaurant in Amherst, Ohio.
Amherst police were dispatched to the Denny's around 9:36 a.m. Monday. The initial call claimed that 35-year-old Adelaida Ruth Brown (Torres) of Lorain, Ohio was beating a man and chasing him around the restaurant. The caller also told police at one point in time she had lit the man on fire.
Upon arrival, Brown and the man had been separated and were in different areas of the restaurant. Police spoke with witnesses at the scene and after seeing the man's injuries and his burnt clothing, they arrested Brown. She was charged with aggravated arson, assault and domestic violence.
Police say due to Brown's state of mind, she was transported directly to the Lorain County Jail to await her appearance in court on Tuesday morning.
The latest on the Supreme Court's decision against hearing an appeal from the family on TV's "Sister Wives" challenging…
70-year-old Gary Fryer, a student at Arkansas Tech University, wanted to join a fraternity.
Scientists in California have named a newly discovered moth species after President-elect Donald Trump, saying the white and yellow scales on…
A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.
Madame Tussauds in London has revealed a wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump.
A young boy in New Hampshire was badly injured after he tried to recreate a stunt that he saw on YouTube.