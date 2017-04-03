Fair
White House turns blue for World Autism Awareness Day
WASHINGTON -- The White House briefly became the "blue house" on Sunday to mark World Autism Awareness Day.
Spokesman Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump was keeping a promise to the late wife of his friend Bob Wright that he would illuminate the White House in blue if he won the election.
Bob Wright and his wife, Suzanne, founded the advocacy group Autism Speaks in 2005. The organization uses the color blue in its logo.
Suzanne Wright died in 2016.
Spicer said it's in honor of the Wrights that the White House on Sunday will help draw attention to a "great cause."
.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are honored to light up the White House this evening for #WorldAutismAwarenessDay https://t.co/Nd3J94kXMn pic.twitter.com/goXYddgIWd— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 3, 2017
