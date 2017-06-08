President Trump's lawyer accuses Comey of unlawfully exposing 'privileged' conversations

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- The Associated Press is reporting that President Donald Trump's lawyer is claiming that former FBI Director James Comey broke the law when Comey exposed "privileged" conversations he had with the President.

Marc Kasowitz, Trump's personal lawyer, also stated that there continues to be "to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications." He accused Comey of being one of those leakers.

Kasowitz also highlighted Comey's statements in the testimony that he had told Trump twice and congressional leaders once that the President was not a target of the FBI's Russia investigation.

"The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe," said Kasowitz in a statement.

"The President feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda."

Read Kasowitz's full statement below.

Just in: statement from Trump's lawyer pic.twitter.com/JiCKx5xD0u — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 8, 2017

The accusation comes hours after the White House rebuffed claims that the President is a liar after fired FBI Director James Comey suggested he was worried about Trump's commitment to telling the truth.

"I can definitely say the President is not a liar, and I think it's frankly insulting that question would be asked," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters Thursday during an off-camera briefing.