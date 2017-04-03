Watch this chimp hit grandma with its feces at Michigan zoo

WXYZ
8:01 AM, Apr 3, 2017
10:00 AM, Apr 3, 2017

(WXYZ) - One grandmother was the unfortunate target when a chimpanzee decided to fling its feces at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids this past weekend, WZZM reports.

After the poop hit the woman directly in the face, one of the bystanders exclaimed, "it got grandma!" 

