Walmart employee in Kansas charged with threatening to kill coworkers

A Salina, Kansas Walmart employee was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly threatened to kill coworkers on two different occasions while playing a card game, KAKE-TV reported.
Kevin Struble remains in a county jail as of Tuesday evening after being charged with four counts of a criminal threat to cause terror, evacuation or disruption, court records show.
According to KAKE, Struble threatened to kill his coworkers after becoming enraged during a break-time card game. Struble's coworkers called authorities on March 29, three days before his arrest.
When law enforcement searched Struble's car, they found a loaded 9 mm handgun.
