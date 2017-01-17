Video shows students narrowly escaping gym roof collapse

Clear
Video shows a group of Czech students run to escape a gym roof collapse during a floorball game.
A group of Czech students playing floorball had a close call when the roof of the gym where they were playing started to cave in.
In just a matter of moments, students and spectators scrambled for the doors to escape the collapse.
The collapse was captured on video, which you can watch below.
One woman was injured after a frozen waterfall came crashing down in Minnesota on Jan. 8.
Just under a week after getting clobbered from the College Football national championship, Las Vegas sports books took another financial hit…
Could a flying car be making its way to our skies in the near future?
President Barack Obama is celebrating the World Series champion Chicago Cubs before he leaves office.
Nevada is in the middle of the pack when it comes to which states are the best place to live if you're living paycheck to paycheck.
A Connecticut politician was arrested in Greenwich Town Hall on Jan. 11 after allegedly getting into an altercation with a female employee…