Girls overwhelmed when teddy bears have late grandpa's voice

Current
Partly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 54°
LO: 43°
HI: 57°
LO: 39°
HI: 59°
LO: 42°
Partly cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 43°
HI: 57°
LO: 39°
HI: 59°
LO: 42°
Two little girls experienced some unexpected holiday joy when their aunt brought them a special gift.
Their sister, 16-year-old Jennifer Ramos of Oklahoma, posted a video on Twitter showing their reactions to a pair of custom-made teddy bears given to them for Christmas.
so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr— yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016
Ramos told Buzzfeed News that her grandfather, Florencio Jimenez, died about a year ago from a stroke during a robbery and the family missed him very much, especially during the holidays.
Her aunt, Andrea, decided to create a gift that would help Ramos' younger sisters, Mariana and Sarah, feel a little closer to their grandfather. Each of the bears had audio recordings of their grandfather's voice, pieced together from old video clips, sharing an "inside joke" for each granddaughter.
Ramos told Buzzfeed their grandfather's laugh, heard at the end of each recording, was probably what "got" the girls the most.
Comedian and actor Ricky Harris, who had a recurring role in Chris Rock's "Everybody Hates Chris" sitcom and voiced several…
A video of a cat attacking a very excited man after he opens his Christmas present has gone viral.
The 2016 Catholic Joy to the World Festival in Sri Lanka accidentally printed out the lyrics to Tupac Shakur's "Hail…
Singer George Michael passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, according to the BBC.
A Rhode Island man claims Amazon sent him sex toys instead of the gifts he wanted to give to his daughter and her friend.
A Buffalo businessman who co-chaired Donald Trump's New York campaign says he wants to see President Barack Obama die from mad cow…