Multiple people dead after van runs into crowd in Barcelona

A van plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, injuring several people, in what is "most likely" a terror attack, a Catalan police spokesman told CNN.

Multiple people are dead, local police tweeted. The tweet did not include specific numbers.

Police have reported that at least 20 people were hit by a van and two men with guns fled the scene, according to CBC. Spanish newspaper El Pais reported police said the two men were holed up in a bar, according to The Associated Press.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, which has been sealed off, according to a police spokesman.

Officials said several people have been injured and multiple people are dead.

Catalan police told everyone in the vicinity of Plaça de Catalunya to remain inside.

Reuters reported that local emergency services have requested the closure of metro and train stations in the vicinity of the incident. Police told people to avoid the area.

A witness told local media the situation was "very tense" and that all surrounding shops were being evacuated. The witness said at least eight ambulances were at the scene. Emergency services said the area had been cordoned off and all public transportation stopped.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted: "In contact with all administrations. Priority: tend to the injured in Las Ramblas and facilitate the work of security forces."

The US Consulate in Barcelona posted on Twitter: "We are aware of a reported incident at Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Please avoid the area and monitor local police @mossos for updates."