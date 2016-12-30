CLEVELAND - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing plane that took off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Ohio Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they received a report around 11:30 p.m. from air traffic control at Burke Lakefront Airport after they lost connection with the plane. The U.S Coast Guard tells Cleveland-based WEWS that the Cessna 525 went missing just 2 miles north of downtown Cleveland.

Airport officials said three adults and three children were on board, however, the Coast Guard reported the plan had four adults and two children listed.

Airport officials say the pilot and passengers had attended the Cavs game Thursday evening. The plane was headed to Ohio State University in Columbus.

A C-130 from the Canadian Royal Air Force along with a U.S Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit are searching the area just north of downtown Cleveland for any signs of the plane.

A 144-foot ice breaker from Detroit has also been dispatched to help with the search, according to the U.S Coast Guard.

Weather in the area is reported as seas from 12-15 feet with winds around 30 knots. The depth of water in the search area is around 50 feet.