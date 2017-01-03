Twitter trends show users are mostly about motivation and sharing positive vibes

Current
Twitter users in the United States are really big on spreading positivity.
A look back at the country's 2016 Twitter trends show we weren't as into hash-tagging politics, buzz-worthy people or news so much as spirit. We pushed each other along with #mondaymotivation and #thursdaythoughts, and we shared good memories with #flashbackfriday.
Every moment is a fresh beginning. - T.S. Eliot #quote #MotivationMonday pic.twitter.com/Eg0SGbTrV7— Social Jukebox (@tweet_jukebox) August 29, 2016
More #MondayMotivation for 2017: Watch as a mother was reunited with her #USNavy #USSNitze Sailor on Friday after ship’s 7-month deployment. pic.twitter.com/nmb5C289WP— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) January 3, 2017
One top trend — #bfc530 — is a 15-minute Twitter chat that takes place every weekday in four time zones. The Breakfast Club is a community of educators who support each other, according to the website bfc530.com. Themes of the website are empowerment, connection, inspiration and reflection.
Twitter trends for 2016 also reveals we talked a lot about the primetime television show, "How To Get Away With Murder." And in sports, the WWE fans are tweeting a lot.
The hashtag #1linewed was very popular as well: Since 2014, writers have been tweeting one line from their works in progress.
Source: Twitter Trending Topic API, Jan. 1-Dec. 28, 2016
