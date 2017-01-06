Former WH press secretary Tweets live from Florida airport shooting

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 50°
LO: 38°
HI: 62°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 48°
Cloudy
HI: 50°
LO: 38°
HI: 62°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 48°
Multiple people are dead after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida, according to Broward County Sheriff's Office.
Among the initial reports that began streaming in Friday morning were Tweets from former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer.
I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
The former press secretary under George W. Bush Tweeted live updates, as travelers ran for cover through the chaotic scene.
The police said there is one shooter and five victims.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that the suspected shooter was in custody. As emergency personnel took control of the situation, Fleischer Tweeted that the chaos had begun to calm, though security remained tight to as authorities work to gain full control of the situation.
All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
It was supposed to be a walk between grandmother, grandson and dog. But it turned into a bobcat attack.
A Texas woman named Betsy Ayala got revenge on her cheating husband by losing a large amount of weight. Her story is now going viral.
A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.
A Japanese sushi chain boss has bid a winning 74.2 million yen ($632,000) for a 212 kilogram (466 pound) bluefin tuna in what may be the last…
Just days after winning kudos on social media for its witty handling of an internet troll, the Wendy's Twitter account has been the…
Parents in Texas surprised when packages suddenly showed up at their home.