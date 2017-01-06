Former WH press secretary Tweets live from Florida airport shooting

Multiple people are dead after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida, according to Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Among the initial reports that began streaming in Friday morning were Tweets from former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The former press secretary under George W. Bush Tweeted live updates, as travelers ran for cover through the chaotic scene.

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that the suspected shooter was in custody. As emergency personnel took control of the situation, Fleischer Tweeted that the chaos had begun to calm, though security remained tight to as authorities work to gain full control of the situation.