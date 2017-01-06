Former WH press secretary Tweets live from Florida airport shooting

Mark Saunders
11:23 AM, Jan 6, 2017
11:38 AM, Jan 6, 2017

In this still image from video provided by NBC TV Local10, people stand on the tarmac after shots were fired at the international airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Local10 and other news media outlets reported Friday that multiple people were shot. (NBC TV Local10 via AP)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Multiple people are dead after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida, according to Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Among the initial reports that began streaming in Friday morning were Tweets from former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer.

The former press secretary under George W. Bush Tweeted live updates, as travelers ran for cover through the chaotic scene.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that the suspected shooter was in custody. As emergency personnel took control of the situation, Fleischer Tweeted that the chaos had begun to calm, though security remained tight to as authorities work to gain full control of the situation.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending