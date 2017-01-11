Twitter reacts to President Obama's emotional farewell speech

Cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 49°
HI: 56°
LO: 46°
HI: 55°
LO: 45°
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 10: President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Obama: Goodbye America:… pic.twitter.com/Y8qrJJFiKF— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) January 11, 2017
Obama: Goodbye America:… pic.twitter.com/Y8qrJJFiKF
President Obama is a good man who has made our economy, country, & planet safer - & has given us hope. Thank you, @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) January 11, 2017
President Obama is a good man who has made our economy, country, & planet safer - & has given us hope. Thank you, @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell
Inspiring message from President Obama. I'm thankful for his friendship, steady leadership, and the progress we've achieved #ObamaFarewell— Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 11, 2017
Inspiring message from President Obama. I'm thankful for his friendship, steady leadership, and the progress we've achieved #ObamaFarewell
Thank you Pres. Obama. May we honor u not just with words of thanks but by our actions: continuing to serve, sacrifice & fight for America.— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 11, 2017
Thank you Pres. Obama. May we honor u not just with words of thanks but by our actions: continuing to serve, sacrifice & fight for America.
I don't really believe politicians but that aside I respect the decency and poise Obama has had for 8 years #ObamaFarewell— Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) January 11, 2017
I don't really believe politicians but that aside I respect the decency and poise Obama has had for 8 years #ObamaFarewell
When I feel scared about where America is going, I remind myself: The same country that elected Trump elected Obama. #ObamaFarewell— Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) January 11, 2017
When I feel scared about where America is going, I remind myself: The same country that elected Trump elected Obama. #ObamaFarewell
Goodbye Obama. Hello to, I honestly don't know what. 🇺🇸— Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) January 11, 2017
Goodbye Obama. Hello to, I honestly don't know what. 🇺🇸
Obama..... you're gonna be missed! ❤— Zedd (@Zedd) January 11, 2017
Obama..... you're gonna be missed! ❤
"If you're tired of arguing with people on the Internet try talking with one in real life." - Pres. Obama— Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) January 11, 2017
"If you're tired of arguing with people on the Internet try talking with one in real life." - Pres. Obama
OBAMA I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL FOR YOU. THANK YOU 😭 #YESWECAN— Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) January 11, 2017
OBAMA I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL FOR YOU. THANK YOU 😭 #YESWECAN
Obama did an AMAZING job !!!! Anyone that thinks different needs to research better 🖕🏽 #ObamaFarewell— Stacy Guerrero (@stacyx614) January 11, 2017
Obama did an AMAZING job !!!! Anyone that thinks different needs to research better 🖕🏽 #ObamaFarewell
Say what you will about Obama love him or hate him, but you gotta admit that was a damn good farewell speech. #ObamaFarewell— Tim (@TimDotTV) January 11, 2017
Say what you will about Obama love him or hate him, but you gotta admit that was a damn good farewell speech. #ObamaFarewell
Alabama may have lost to Clemson Monday night, but Las Vegas sports books might be the biggest losers after the College Football Playoff…
Say goodbye to Yahoo. The company will have a new name after it merges with Verizon.
CES is one of the biggest conventions in Las Vegas, but one computer company isn't exactly thrilled with their experience.
Volunteers from the Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue attempted to rescue a dog that was stuck on a cliff last week.
Keurig is teaming up with the company behind Budweiser to create an in-home booze machine.
A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.