Twinkies ice cream headed to the shelves of your local convenience store

Clear
HI: 50°
LO: 34°
HI: 49°
LO: 36°
HI: 53°
INDIANAPOLIS – Yes, your dreams have finally come true. You can now buy Twinkies flavored ice cream in your neighborhood.
Hostess and Nestle unveiled the limited edition ice cream flavor Wednesday, and the new product has people buzzing on social media. The two companies say the flavor will be available until May.
So where can you get your hands on this new frozen treat?
Hostess officials said convenience stores and Dollar General stores will carry the Twinkies flavor, but other stores have not been announced.
Twinkies Ice Cream has officially arrived! You're welcome. #Twinkies #WhatDreamsAreMadeOf pic.twitter.com/x89W0LodCI— RTV6 Indianapolis (@rtv6) January 25, 2017
Twinkies Ice Cream has officially arrived! You're welcome. #Twinkies #WhatDreamsAreMadeOf pic.twitter.com/x89W0LodCI
The latest on the Supreme Court's decision against hearing an appeal from the family on TV's "Sister Wives" challenging…
70-year-old Gary Fryer, a full-time student at Arkansas Tech University, wanted to join a fraternity.
Scientists in California have named a newly discovered moth species after President-elect Donald Trump, saying the white and yellow scales on…
A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.
Madame Tussauds in London has revealed a wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump.
A young boy in New Hampshire was badly injured after he tried to recreate a stunt that he saw on YouTube.