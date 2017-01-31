Turkish volunteers keep stray dogs warm during harsh winter

While many stray animals are used to fending for themselves, they could certainly use some compassion and warmth.

In Istanbul, Turkey, where heavy snowfall and plunging temperatures have caused havoc in recent days, Ali Çelik was on his way to work through the snow-covered city when he spotted a group of stray dogs.

The dogs had found refuge in front of a local mall, but they were not alone, according to Rumble.com

Three kindhearted strangers were there, laying down cardboard for the pups to sleep on, and covering them with blankets -- s pile of food placed beside each dog. Some stores, like one Penti clothing shop in Istanbul, have gone as far as to invite stray animals inside to escape the cold.

The pups certainly seem to appreciate these gestures of kindness.