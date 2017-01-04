Trump sets first news conference since election for Jan. 11

Current
46°
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 59°
LO: 45°
HI: 62°
LO: 47°
HI: 52°
LO: 43°
Mostly cloudy
HI: 59°
LO: 45°
HI: 62°
LO: 47°
HI: 52°
LO: 43°
Samsung is looking to bounce back from its Galaxy Note 7 explosion controversy with a new phone: the Galaxy A.
United Airlines says a San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to New Zealand because of a passenger who failed to follow crew instructions.
A federal lawsuit accuses the ex-wife of Oklahoma energy tycoon T. Boone Pickens of racial discrimination at her rural Nevada dude ranch.
A Lyft driver was violently attacked over a parking spot in Southern California.
The "Star Wars" spinoff "Rogue One" has led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3…
A 25-year-old mother in Arkansas streamed her own death on Facebook live.