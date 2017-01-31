Trump fires acting Attorney General Sally Yates

President Donald Trump has reportedly fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Department lawyers to stop defending the recent immigration and refugee order.

Trump has reportedly tapped Dana Boente, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, as the new acting Attorney General. He was sworn in at 9 p.m. ET, an administration official said, according to CNN.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced the news in a tweet:

.@POTUS has named Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of VA as Acting Attorney General. Sally Yates has been relieved. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 31, 2017

Trump also confirmed the news himself on Facebook, writing, "The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States."

Yates, an Obama appointee who has spoken against the order, was slated to serve in her position until Trump's nominee Jeff Sessions was confirmed.

Trump's controversial executive order, signed Friday, effectively bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days while also suspending the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Yates on Monday told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending the order, which she finds unlawful.

"My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts," she previously said in a letter, according to CNN. "In addition, I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right." Yates added, "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful."

According to CNN, Yates' order is only enforced until she leaves her role.