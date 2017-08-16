Trump loses 2 more CEOs from manufacturing council
CNN , Scripps National Desk
9:29 AM, Aug 16, 2017
Two more CEOs are walking away from President Trump.
Inge Thulin, the chief executive of 3M, on Wednesday became the seventh person to quit Trump's manufacturing council since he said both sides were to blame for violence at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
"I joined the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative in January to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth," Thulin said in a statement. "After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals."
He follows the CEOs of Merck, Under Armour and Intel, two leaders of the AFL-CIO and the president of a manufacturing industry group. Grassroots organizations are pressuring other CEOs to follow them out the door.
Later on Wednesday, Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison also announced her resignation, CNBC reported.