Trump leaves White House to visit family of fallen Navy Seal

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: President Donald Trump approaches Marine One as he departs the White House on January, 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump is making an unannounced visit to Dover Air Force Base for the return of the remains of the US service member killed in the raid in Yemen.
Trump went to Dover AFB on Marine One, along with his daughter, Ivanka, and Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware.
Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens was killed in the raid.
Owens is the first American combat death under Trump. Owens, a Navy SEAL, died of wounds suffered during a raid Sunday in Yemen against al Qaeda, according to US Central Command.
Sources in Yemen told CNN that three senior al Qaeda leaders were among those killed. That was later confirmed by a US official.
