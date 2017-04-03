Texas woman gives birth alone in parking garage

Fair
A Fort Worth, Texas mother and her newborn are doing well after she gave birth in a hospital parking garage.
Natalie Diaz says the drive from her house to the Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital was only 15 minutes, but before she was able to get inside the building, she felt a huge pressure.
The child's father says he flagged down a security guard who called for help, but by the time the guard returned to the couple's vehicle, Diaz was already giving birth.
A team of nurses arrived to help the family get into the hospital.
