Texas police mistake kitty litter for methamphetamine

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 61°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 49°
HI: 58°
LO: 47°
Mostly cloudy
HI: 61°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 49°
HI: 58°
LO: 47°
A Houston man is trying to clear his name after police arrested him after they mistook a bag of kitty litter for methamphetamine.
On Dec. 5, Ross Lebeau was stopped by police for making an illegal right hand-turn. Officers found marijuana in his car, and he was detained.
But Lebeau’s situation took a frightening turn when officers found a bag full of gray powder stuffed inside a sock on his dashboard. Two field tests at the scene determined the substance was meth, and Lebeau was charged possession with a controlled substance.
It wasn’t until a lab test was conducted that officials realized that the substance was actually cat litter — a trick Lebeau used to keep his windshield from fogging up.
The Harris County Sheriff’s department eventually dropped their charges, but not after Lebeau spent three days in jail and posted $50,000 bail.
According to WMCH, Lebeau lost work over the allegations and is still seeking an apology from the Harris County Sheriff’s office.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.
It was supposed to be a walk between grandmother, grandson and dog. But it turned into a bobcat attack.
A Texas woman named Betsy Ayala got revenge on her cheating husband by losing a large amount of weight. Her story is now going viral.
A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.
A Japanese sushi chain boss has bid a winning 74.2 million yen ($632,000) for a 212 kilogram (466 pound) bluefin tuna in what may be the last…
Just days after winning kudos on social media for its witty handling of an internet troll, the Wendy's Twitter account has been the…
Parents in Texas surprised when packages suddenly showed up at their home.