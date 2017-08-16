South Carolina official to complaining EMS workers: 'Kill yourself or quit'

A South Carolina government official has resigned after reportedly suggesting that unhappy emergency medical workers kill themselves if they don't like their jobs.
Kevin Bronson, Richland County's assistant administrator for public safety, quit his post amid the fury over his comments at a meeting with about 100 emergency medical service employees on Aug. 10.
According to WIS-TV, Bronson heard a list of complaints from Richland County medics at the meeting and in response, was heard advising them, "If it's really that bad you can just kill yourself or leave."